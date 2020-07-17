Trust Co. of Vermont Has $8.76 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,554 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after buying an additional 1,170,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $650,506,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,299,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,941,000 after purchasing an additional 53,913 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.81.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $181.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,357. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.02 and its 200-day moving average is $167.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

