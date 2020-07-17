Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,427 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,996 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $41.92. 354,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,796,992. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $191.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.