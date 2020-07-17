Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 18,666 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,742 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 18,666 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,201,000 after buying an additional 52,245 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 95,357 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,844,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 151,395 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,917,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,482. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.