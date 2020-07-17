Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 206,858 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,858 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,150,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,271,000 after buying an additional 632,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.23. 142,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,567,424. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.66. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.