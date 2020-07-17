Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 25,274 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,274 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $2,006,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308,917 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 622.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 175,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,537,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $199.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.