Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 7,814 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,339.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 40,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $2,952,524.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,292,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $318,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,917 shares of company stock worth $34,541,997 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $72.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.02. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. Paychex’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

