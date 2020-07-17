Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 96,087 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,087 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 30,403 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,543,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,955,000 after purchasing an additional 520,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,379,000.

IJR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.44. 47,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,503,496. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

