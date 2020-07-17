Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,676 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,279,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,937 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $913,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478,627 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 102.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $528,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.05. The company had a trading volume of 738,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.27. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.84.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

