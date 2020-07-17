Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.84.

UNP stock opened at $174.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.32. The stock has a market cap of $118.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

