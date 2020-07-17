United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to announce ($2.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.06). United States Steel reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 708.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year earnings of ($5.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($4.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

X has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

X traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 142,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,615,212. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 11,328.6% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 40.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

