UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after acquiring an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,173,598,000 after acquiring an additional 136,814 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.42.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $8.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $300.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,397,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.77. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

