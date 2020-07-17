UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $353.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $343.00 to $353.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.32 EPS.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $335.68.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $307.92. The stock had a trading volume of 63,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,829. The company has a market capitalization of $292.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.88. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $315.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

