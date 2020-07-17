UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $384.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.68.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $307.92. The stock had a trading volume of 63,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,829. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $315.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $292.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 503.4% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 30,421 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

