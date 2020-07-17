Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Uniti Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.05. 248,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,252. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.95. Uniti Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $11.08.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.81). Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $266.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth $17,471,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 712,475 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,663,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 517,239 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,096,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 927.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 515,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 464,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.