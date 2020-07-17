Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Citigroup

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VLO. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra cut Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.14.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.74. 102,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,527,105. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.49.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,317,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,425,000 after purchasing an additional 151,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

