Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is First Command Financial Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 675.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.3% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.15. 73,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,594. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.15.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

