Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Tiaa Fsb’s 5th Largest Position

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,295,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.1% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 1.56% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $868,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,169. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $216.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

