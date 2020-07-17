Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Jentner Corp

Jentner Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 24.9% of Jentner Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $21,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $83.12. 123,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,369. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average of $81.99. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

