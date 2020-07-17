Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Jentner Corp

Jentner Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 96.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Jentner Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 174.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.30. 3,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,510. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.