Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 307.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,534,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 975,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,429,000 after buying an additional 262,540 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 594,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,826,000 after buying an additional 28,311 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $295.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

