Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 8.2% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $25,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,826,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,152,000 after acquiring an additional 807,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,886,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,080,000 after acquiring an additional 162,897 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,517,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,569,000 after acquiring an additional 214,710 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $255,658,000.

NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.80. 292,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,417,266. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

