Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Varex Imaging from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Shares of VREX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.15 million, a PE ratio of 137.51, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 73.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after buying an additional 129,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 346,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after buying an additional 33,577 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.