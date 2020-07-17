Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Varex Imaging from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.
Shares of VREX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.15 million, a PE ratio of 137.51, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 73.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after buying an additional 129,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 346,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after buying an additional 33,577 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.
