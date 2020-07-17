Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Verastem from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Verastem stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.44. 1,031,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,728,570. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.21. Verastem has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $4.67.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 715.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verastem news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,301,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $3,006,003.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Verastem in the first quarter valued at $49,116,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,488,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,866,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,823,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth about $7,367,000. Institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

