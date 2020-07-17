Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.27.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $292.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,245. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $165.23 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total value of $25,474,777.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,706,287.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,815.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 309,036 shares of company stock valued at $85,490,379. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.