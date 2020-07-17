Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Walgreens Boots exited third-quarter fiscal 2020 on a mixed note. While better-than-expected revenues are encouraging, the pandemic has hurt segmental growth and driven SG&A costs. However, retail Pharmacy USA’s sales grew on strong pharmacy sales. Rise in Pharmaceutical Wholesale sales buoys optimism. Progress made from strategic partnerships was impressive. Yet, choppy market conditions, mainly in retail, have been inducing sluggishness in the Retail Pharmacy International arm. Margin pressure is a major concern. Walgreens Boots’ guidance lacks luster as it expects continued compression of retail margins. A leveraged balance sheet with heavy payout load is also deterring. Tough market conditions and stiff competitive landscape are other headwinds. Over the past six months, the company has underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.49. 1,584,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,772,526. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

