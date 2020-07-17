Walmart’s (WMT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cfra

Cfra reiterated their buy rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WMT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.91.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.22. The company had a trading volume of 115,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,077,679. The stock has a market cap of $376.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $134.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.09 and a 200 day moving average of $119.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,692,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA raised its position in Walmart by 32.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.