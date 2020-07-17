Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Warrior Met Coal reported earnings of $2.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 106.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on HCC. ValuEngine upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 615.2% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,238,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,904,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,375,000 after buying an additional 952,930 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 683,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 445,925 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,507,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,734,000.

NYSE HCC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,940. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a market cap of $816.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

