WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Increased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up 1.4% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.22.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $89.06. 212,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,909. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.17.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.