Wedbush Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $150.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $119.20. The stock had a trading volume of 695,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.69 and its 200-day moving average is $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $129.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 52,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 745 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $52,328.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,816,314.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,439 shares of company stock worth $34,755,706. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,225,000 after acquiring an additional 978,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zscaler by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,953,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,610,000 after acquiring an additional 167,690 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,548,000 after acquiring an additional 386,697 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,601,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,949,000 after acquiring an additional 132,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

