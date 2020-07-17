Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $42,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

CL stock opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average is $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

