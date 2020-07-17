Welch & Forbes LLC Has $19.44 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $19,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 4,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $266.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

