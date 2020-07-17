Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,241 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 20,585 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $64,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $409.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $147.39 and a 1 year high of $431.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $372.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.47, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 53 shares of company stock valued at $15,322 and have sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.95.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.