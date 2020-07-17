Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 24,900 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after acquiring an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Pfizer by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092,723 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,423,000 after acquiring an additional 910,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,991 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $198.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.