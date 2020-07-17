Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $27,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in 3M by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,843,000 after acquiring an additional 977,188 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management grew its stake in 3M by 20.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $159.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.13. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

