Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Given New $36.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Wells Fargo & Co from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wells Fargo & Co to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.66.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,137,620. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 58.5% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $575,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1,211.9% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 45.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 26.6% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,154,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,162,000 after buying an additional 453,205 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

