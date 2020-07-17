Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Position Reduced by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 44.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.9% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 69,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 24.6% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 11.8% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.90.

Shares of WFC traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.31. 49,182,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,068,617. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

