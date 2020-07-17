Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Citigroup

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.66.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,137,620. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $34.93. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

