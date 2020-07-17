Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.61.

Get Wipro alerts:

WIT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,747. Wipro has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 33.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 987,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 228,913 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,183,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 378,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 31,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.