Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $329.00 at Barclays

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target upped by Barclays from $195.00 to $329.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wix.Com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Wix.Com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $236.24.

Wix.Com stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.16. 4,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,002. Wix.Com has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $299.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -146.22 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.51 and a 200 day moving average of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. Research analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Wix.Com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.Com by 294.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

