Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Workday from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $181.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.29.

WDAY stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.22. 267,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,449. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of -80.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Workday has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $221.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. Workday’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total transaction of $17,025,575.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 10,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $1,955,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,675 shares of company stock worth $84,173,799 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 34,165 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $1,740,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Workday by 275.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Workday by 97.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,017,000 after purchasing an additional 94,964 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Workday by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

