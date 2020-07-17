Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.45. Healthpeak Properties reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 332,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,025. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $347,517,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $338,518,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,928,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,706,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $239,582,000.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

