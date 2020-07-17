Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Wipro’s earnings. Wipro also reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 17.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WIT shares. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. 11,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,747. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. Wipro has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $4.29.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

