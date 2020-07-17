Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will report $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 39.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

