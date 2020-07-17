Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.18). Goodrich Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 161.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Goodrich Petroleum.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,435. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.