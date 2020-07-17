Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Marathon Oil reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 352.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 676,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,946,486. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

