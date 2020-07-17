Zacks: Brokerages Expect City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.06 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) will report sales of $39.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.72 million to $39.48 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $41.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $156.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.74 million to $158.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $162.15 million, with estimates ranging from $155.68 million to $169.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.27). City Office REIT had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 93,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 47,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

CIO stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $9.66. 2,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,758. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $455.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

