Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.54). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 159.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 125.61% and a net margin of 26.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $2.30 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.02.

NASDAQ LXRX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,060. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $219.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,203,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 537,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 131,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

