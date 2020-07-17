Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zuora’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Zuora posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zuora will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zuora.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.65 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 28.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

ZUO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. 7,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,954. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. Zuora has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.20.

In other news, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $27,628.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,044.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $27,639.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zuora by 89.8% during the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,178,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,468 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 169.7% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,242,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 782,056 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Zuora by 2,090.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after buying an additional 740,674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Zuora by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,333,000 after buying an additional 684,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,884,000. 48.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

