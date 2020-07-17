Zacks Investment Research Lowers Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of ILPT stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $20.20. 2,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,416. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $64.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.