Zacks Investment Research Lowers LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, cut LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

LGGNY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,474. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

LEG & GEN GRP P/S Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

